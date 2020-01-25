Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $6.96 EPS

Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (104.96) (($1.38)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (98) (($1.29)) by GBX (6.96) (($0.09)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Blue Prism Group stock opened at GBX 1,669 ($21.95) on Friday. Blue Prism Group has a 12-month low of GBX 774.25 ($10.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,030 ($26.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,131.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,073.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.63.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Blue Prism Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

In related news, insider Alastair Bathgate sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,382 ($18.18), for a total transaction of £2,349,400 ($3,090,502.50).

Blue Prism Group Company Profile

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; and blue prism digital exchange for downloading disruptive and AI-enabled capabilities.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.