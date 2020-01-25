Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $308.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Buckingham Research from $365.00 to $308.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $323.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Boeing by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Boeing by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,268,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $461,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,203 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 44,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Boeing by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 58,441 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

