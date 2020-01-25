Bonpay (BON) Price Reaches $0.0096

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Bonpay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Mercatox. Bonpay has a market cap of $107,827.00 and approximately $1,985.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bonpay has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bonpay

Bonpay launched on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay . The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

