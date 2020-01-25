Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $220,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 19.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 363.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWIR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.16 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

