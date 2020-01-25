Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 339 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $292.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

