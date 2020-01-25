Bridgewater Bancshares’ (BWB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

BWB stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 37,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 180,929 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 79.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 72,869 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 61,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 53.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 59,259 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

