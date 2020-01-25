Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brightsphere Investment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Brightsphere Investment Group reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brightsphere Investment Group.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 228.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

In related news, CEO Guang Yang acquired 50,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,420,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 961.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 162,509 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.50. 291,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,699. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.82. Brightsphere Investment Group has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $14.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.