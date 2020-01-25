Brokerages Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.31). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADAP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.86.

ADAP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $410.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.83. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

In related news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506 in the last three months. 22.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,839,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 500,595 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

