Brokerages Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

NYSE:DRH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. 3,114,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,817. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,376,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 104.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,904,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $26,579,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,269,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.6% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,960,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

