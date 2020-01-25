Brokerages Anticipate Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) to Post $3.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) to report $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.38 and the lowest is $2.95. Lithia Motors posted earnings of $2.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $11.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $15.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAD. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $282,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $5.68 on Monday, reaching $137.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,118. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $165.26. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

