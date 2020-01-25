Brokerages Anticipate Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) to Post $3.08 EPS

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) to report $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.38 and the lowest is $2.95. Lithia Motors posted earnings of $2.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $11.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $15.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAD. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $282,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $5.68 on Monday, reaching $137.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,118. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $165.26. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit