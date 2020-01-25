Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $0.08. Scorpio Bulkers reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SALT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of SALT stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Scorpio Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 285,141 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,527,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 164,083 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit