Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $0.08. Scorpio Bulkers reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SALT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of SALT stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Scorpio Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 285,141 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,527,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 164,083 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

