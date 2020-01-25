Brokerages Anticipate Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Post $0.53 EPS

Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unity Bancorp an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

UNTY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $235.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

