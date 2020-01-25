Brokerages Anticipate Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) to post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

WMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,368.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,566.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 180,165 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 79.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

WMC stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 709.60, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $571.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.18%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

