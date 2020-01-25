Brokerages Expect Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Yield’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Atlantica Yield reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlantica Yield.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $293.37 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of AY traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,106. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. Atlantica Yield has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 669.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 1,370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,133,000 after buying an additional 856,324 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

