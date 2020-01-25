Brokerages Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.11. Texas Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,573,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,696. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.32 and a 200 day moving average of $124.38. The company has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

