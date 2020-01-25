Brokerages Set $11.00 Price Target for CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. CorePoint Lodging’s rating score has improved by 40% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPLG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:CPLG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 200,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.31 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

