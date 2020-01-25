Brokerages Set $48.00 Target Price for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $48.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Deluxe an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

DLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other Deluxe news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $97,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 234.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLX traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $48.61. 332,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.33. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.20 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deluxe will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

