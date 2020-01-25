Brokerages Set ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target at $84.25

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

ANIP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.50. 85,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,666. The company has a market cap of $745.47 million, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,524,000 after acquiring an additional 69,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,387,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,409,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,834 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 294,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after buying an additional 54,686 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

