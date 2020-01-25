Brokerages Set ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target at $84.25

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
ANIP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.50. 85,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,666. The company has a market cap of $745.47 million, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $86.96.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,524,000 after acquiring an additional 69,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,387,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,409,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,834 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 294,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after buying an additional 54,686 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.
