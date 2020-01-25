Brokerages Set Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) Price Target at €31.42

Shares of Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €31.42 ($36.54).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUE. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Duerr stock traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €28.53 ($33.17). The stock had a trading volume of 187,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. Duerr has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 52-week high of €42.26 ($49.14). The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of €29.90 and a 200 day moving average of €26.79.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

