Brokerages Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target at $142.80

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.81. 226,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.19 and its 200-day moving average is $131.74. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

