Brokerages Set LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) PT at €114.34

LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €114.34 ($132.95).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of FRA:LEG traded up €0.80 ($0.93) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €111.55 ($129.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,993 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €106.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €104.22. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

