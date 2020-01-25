Brokerages Set Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Target Price at $72.38

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOOR. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,072.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,207,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 135,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $78.21. 159,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,448. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61. Masonite International has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $80.20.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $552.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Masonite International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

