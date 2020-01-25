Brokerages Set Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) PT at €127.33

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €127.33 ($148.06).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($166.28) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

PFV traded up €2.20 ($2.56) during trading on Monday, hitting €158.30 ($184.07). 8,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of €114.40 ($133.02) and a 1 year high of €163.30 ($189.88). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €158.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €141.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.74.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

