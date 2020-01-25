Brokerages Set Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Target Price at $23.50

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PING. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 734,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,235. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $28.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

