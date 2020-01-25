Brokerages Set Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Price Target at $53.83

Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTU. Cowen downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

NASDAQ VRTU traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,172. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,619.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $27,793.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,514.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,535 shares of company stock worth $2,135,053. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 1,640.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Virtusa by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Virtusa in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Virtusa by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Virtusa by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

