Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) Receives Consensus Rating of “” from Brokerages

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the zero research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports.

NYSE INF opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

In other Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd news, insider Byass Adrian 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. Insiders own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 11.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 219,695 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,995 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 33.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 31.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Company Profile

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

