BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $60.85

Shares of BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and traded as high as $65.80. BRP shares last traded at $65.41, with a volume of 246,723 shares changing hands.

DOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.29.

The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.86.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

BRP Company Profile (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

