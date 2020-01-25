BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $60.85

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Shares of BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and traded as high as $65.80. BRP shares last traded at $65.41, with a volume of 246,723 shares changing hands.

DOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.29.

The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.86.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

BRP Company Profile (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit