C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $79.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $74.12 and a 52-week high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

