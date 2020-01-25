Cairn Energy’s (CNE) Sector Performer Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector performer rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 268 ($3.53) to GBX 264 ($3.47) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 220.64 ($2.90).

CNE stock opened at GBX 177.30 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 195.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

