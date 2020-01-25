Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has target price on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $6.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ CATC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.40. 9,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,865. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $71.24 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $364.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.13.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 19.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.01 per share, for a total transaction of $75,010.00. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

