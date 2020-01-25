Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,269,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after acquiring an additional 293,663 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,612,000 after acquiring an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $21,564,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 160,989 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.57. 978,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,620. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $80.95 and a one year high of $96.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average is $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.41.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

