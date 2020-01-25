Capcom (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capcom (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Capcom has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $21.77.
Capcom Company Profile
Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.