Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Capri in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,658. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Capri has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 11.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.