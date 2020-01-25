Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.76

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.97. Capstone Turbine shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 3,070 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group set a $0.50 target price on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. On average, analysts predict that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 82.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,045 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 59.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 818,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 46.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares during the period.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

