Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) Receives $23.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities cut shares of Carbonite from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of CARB remained flat at $$22.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,577. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12. Carbonite has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $804.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carbonite will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARB. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carbonite in the second quarter worth approximately $12,653,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carbonite in the third quarter worth approximately $6,007,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carbonite by 161.0% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 568,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 350,598 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Carbonite in the third quarter worth approximately $4,024,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Carbonite by 110.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 419,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 220,160 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

