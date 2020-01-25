Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cassava Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Cassava Sciences stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,646. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 2.59.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cassava Sciences news, CEO Remi Barbier bought 10,000 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $40,300.00. Also, Director Sanford Robertson bought 76,212 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,835 shares in the company, valued at $444,233.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 194,111 shares of company stock valued at $749,307. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

