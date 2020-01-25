Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $258.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

