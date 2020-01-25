Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.30. Cerus shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 3,550,460 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERS. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Get Cerus alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $628.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 100.38% and a negative return on equity of 100.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 1,108.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.