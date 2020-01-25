China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.03

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.03 and traded as high as $2.14. China XD Plastics shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 3,544 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China XD Plastics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $133.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $373.16 million for the quarter.

In related news, CTO Junjie Ma sold 78,180 shares of China XD Plastics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $160,269.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jie Han purchased 554,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,137,592.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,104,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,563,745.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,500 shares of company stock worth $540,175 in the last three months. 49.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China XD Plastics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

