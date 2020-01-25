ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ChipMOS Technologies from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.73. 2,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.46. ChipMOS Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $970.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ChipMOS Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ChipMOS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ChipMOS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in ChipMOS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

