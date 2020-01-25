ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

BidaskClub cut shares of ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ChipMOS Technologies from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.73. 2,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.46. ChipMOS Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $970.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ChipMOS Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ChipMOS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ChipMOS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in ChipMOS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit