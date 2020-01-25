Citigroup Boosts Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Price Target to GBX 330

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its target price raised by Citigroup from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CINE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.14) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineworld Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 306.92 ($4.04).

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

Shares of LON:CINE opened at GBX 189 ($2.49) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 223.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. Cineworld Group has a one year low of GBX 188.40 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz bought 43,000 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £97,610 ($128,400.42). Also, insider Helen A. Weir bought 4,127 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.