City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on City in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Get City alerts:

CHCO stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 45,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,368. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.78. City has a twelve month low of $69.15 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.85 million. City had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that City will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $138,138.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $358,578 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,155,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in City by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in City by 35.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in City by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,641,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.