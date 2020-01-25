Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Clearfield had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. Clearfield updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. The company has a market cap of $194.07 million, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.55. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,233,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,541.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

