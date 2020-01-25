Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ CLRO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. 10,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clearone has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52.

Get Clearone alerts:

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Clearone had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 21,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,018.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,406,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,257,167.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,639 shares of company stock valued at $88,989. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearone stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.52% of Clearone worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearone

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.