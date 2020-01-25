Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,183,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,758,358. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.05.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $555.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $189,265.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.8% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

