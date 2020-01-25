Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,435 ($18.88) target price (down previously from GBX 1,565 ($20.59)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($19.21) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Investec cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,470.64 ($19.35).

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,490 ($19.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,586.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,430.41. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,209 ($15.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88).

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total transaction of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 30 shares of company stock worth $44,757.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

