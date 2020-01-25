Columbus Circle Investors Lowers Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Columbus Circle Investors cut its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Insulet comprises 1.7% of Columbus Circle Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.36% of Insulet worth $38,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Insulet by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $100,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,510 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,161.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,632,075.25. Insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock worth $5,346,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PODD stock opened at $192.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.01. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $193.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.56 and its 200 day moving average is $158.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. ValuEngine lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.82.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

