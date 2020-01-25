Columbus Circle Investors Purchases 161,043 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 167.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,043 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.16% of CarMax worth $22,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

Shares of KMX opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day moving average of $90.20. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $57.98 and a 52-week high of $100.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

