Columbus Circle Investors Sells 3,706 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Columbus Circle Investors cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Dollar General by 41.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 346.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 115.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 17.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $154.34 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

