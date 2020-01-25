Comcast Co. (CMCSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on April 22nd

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Comcast has increased its dividend by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.
CMCSA opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63.
Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.
In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
