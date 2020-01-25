Comcast Co. (CMCSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on April 22nd

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Comcast has increased its dividend by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

CMCSA opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

